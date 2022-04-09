Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen will make their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

At the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it's a part and parcel of the game. Cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius."

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain captain Kane Williamson said, "We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in. For us about it's about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game."

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan