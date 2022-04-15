Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday here at Brabourne Stadium in an Indian Premier League match.

For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar will be missing out due to hand injury and Jagadeesha Suchith will replace him. In Kolkata Knight Riders' side, Aaron Finch and Aman Hakim Khan will make their debuts.

At the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said, "We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain't playing today but good opportunity for Suchith."

On the other hand, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between."

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.