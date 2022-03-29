Pune: Rajasthan Royals' (RR) skipper Sanju Samson punished wayward bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in addition with his crude power hitting that took RR flying in their first match against SRH, scoring 210/6 here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in an IPL match here.

Samson scored 55 off just 26 deliveries. RR management though would be happy that apart from Samson, Jos Buttler (35 from 28) and Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) came blasting too and provided Rajasthan a build up to a strong total. Late blitz by Shimron Hetmyer (32 from 13 balls) made sure RR capitalise on the platform set, and move past 200.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fast bowler Umran Malik and T Natarajan took two wickets each while the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd shared two wickets amongst themselves. Although, the bowlers' wayward line and length provided plenty of scoring opportunities and RR batter made sure to execute their plans well.

Brief Score

RR: Sanju Samson 55, Umran Malik 2/35, T Natarajan - 2/43

More to follow...