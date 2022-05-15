Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 63rd Indian Premier League match here at Brabourne Stadium. In the Lucknow side, Ravi Bishnoi will feature in place of Karan Sharma while Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy will take the field for Rajasthan.

At the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul said, "I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You don't want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. We need to turn up every game, we had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen. Karan Sharma misses out, Ravi Bishnoi comes back in."

RR captain Sanju Samson said, "We want to have a bat. That's been our strength throughout the tournament, we'd like to stick with that. Couple of changes - Jimmy Neesham comes in place of Rassie, Obed McCoy comes in for Kuldeep Sen. Feel that's the best combination to go for this game. In a tournament like IPL, you are bound to play some good games, you are bound to lose a few. It's important to keep a balanced state of mind for every player. That was the chat. Not at all (when asked if they spoke about qualifications)."

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy