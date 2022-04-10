Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss on Sunday and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at Wankhede Stadium in the 20th Indian Premier League match.

For Rajasthan Royals, Kuldeep Sen will feature in the team, replacing Navdeep Saini and Rassie van der Dussen has joined in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Super Giants have upped the ante in the bowling line-up bringing in Chameera and Stoinis in place of AJ Tye and Evin Lewis.

At the toss, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said, "We did the same thing last time (batting first), so just need to put runs on the board and defend it later. Nothing can be done about the toss, our team is well-balanced to deal with that factor. We have two changes - Kuldeep Sen in for Navdeep Saini, Rassie van der Dussen in for Yashasvi Jaiswal."

On the other hand, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said, "We're gonna look to bowl first. Even last game, I didn't have any other reason. Just that we want to know what to chase and maybe, dew might come on later. Every game starts fresh and I've not had a great game here. It always balances out. Just want to come out and do the job for the team. We're chasing, so we'll know what to do and I can pace my innings accordingly. We have a great team and that makes the team of a captain easy. When you have experienced players and about 9/10 of the players in the first XI are international players, it makes the captain's role easier. I'm enjoying the captaincy. Two changes - Lewis and Tye miss out, Stoinis and Chameera come in."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan