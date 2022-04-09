Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss on Saturday and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in 18th Indian Premier League match.

Glenn Maxwell will put on the RCB shirt today against Mumbai.

At the toss, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, "We're going to have a bowl. It is our first game here so we aren't sure what the pitch is going to do. But it's just the general trend, and hopefully there is dew later on which we can make use of. Two wins out of three looks good. [Loud chants of RCB, RCB] Wow, what an atmosphere. Just one change: Maxwell, comes in for Rutherford. DK has been going really well. The clarity and the role that we have given him will hopefully give him consistency."

On the other hand, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We would have bowled first as well. The nature of the pitch looks like it would get better and better as the match goes on. We just need to try and apply ourselves a little more than we have done so far in the tournament. All games are big games. When you play your first game you try and get some momentum. A first win would be nice tonight. SKY is a quality player, he definitely strengthens our batting lineup. We look forward to the same from him and the entire batting lineup. Two changes: Unadkat comes in place of Mills. Ramandeep comes in for Sams."

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj