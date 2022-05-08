Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League here at Wankhede Stadium. RCB will field the same team while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith will be featuring for SRH on the field.

At the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball upfront. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in."

While RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, "We'll bat. Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses. Big confidence for the group from the previous game. Same team. Nice thing with our bowling attack - got quite a lot of options. Siraj is doing the work in the nets, he's training hard, the performances will come."

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood