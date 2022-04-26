Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opted to field on Tuesday after winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in the 39th Indian Premier League here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In the RCB set-up, Rajat Patidar has replaced an out of form Anuj Rawat while in Rajasthan Royals team, Daryl Mitchell finds himself in place of Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen has replaced Obed McCoy.

At the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, it's not how you get there. One change for us - Rajat comes in for Anuj Rawat with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well."

On the other hand, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said, "We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward - couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj