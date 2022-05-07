Mumbai: Punjab Kings opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday here in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium. While Punjab will field the same side, Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced Karun Nair in the Rajasthan team.

At the toss, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal said, "We'd like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side."

On the other hand, RR skipper Sanju Samson said, "We are losing quite a few tossed, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.