Mumbai: Liam Livingstone (49) shone with bat as Punjab Kings (PBKS) finished the proceedings in 15.1 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to beat them by five wickets here at Wankhede Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan too contributed 39 runs from 32 balls for the team's winning cause.

For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi struck twice, conceding 32 runs in four overs but sloppy fielding cost the Hyderabadi side dearly.

Earlier, Punjab Kings bowlers showed a lot of discipline against a demoralised Sunrisers Hyderabad, restricting them to 157 for 8 in an inconsequential game.