Pune: Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls.

However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking hree wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: LSG 176 for 7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22)

KKR 101 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 45, Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31).