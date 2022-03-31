Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Andrew Tye replaced Mohsin Khan in the LSG playing XI. For CSK, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius and Mukesh Choudhary come in for Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul said they wanted to avoid the dew affecting them."I know we need to play good cricket as well but we saw in our other game that the ball gets wet in the second innings -- that's the only reason, also it's a fresh wicket, grass on it, wanting to take early wickets. Really enjoyed the last game. Boys showed a good fight. To fight till 19.3, we showed real character and we'll take confidence. That game is gone, and now try to do our skills right," said Rahul.

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said they too would have bowled first."We would've bowled too, but now we bat first and put a good score hopefully. We are blessed with good support." He said England all-rounder Moeen Ali comes in place of Andrew Milne who has a side strain. CSK made two more changes -- Dwaine Prestorious and Mukesh Choudhary replacing Conway and Mitchell Santner.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

With agency inputs