Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday here at the Wankhede Stadium. Krishnappa Gowtham replaces Avesh Khan in the LSG side. DC will field the same team.

At the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul said, "We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and back our bowlers. Mistakes do happen, we just had a honest chat that we could have been smarter. It happens under pressure, spoke about that and guys are honest to accept their mistakes. Avesh Khan misses out and Gowtham comes in. Didn't want to play Avesh back-to-back."

Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals captain, said, "The wicket is looking on the slower wicket. We are always trying to improve. You got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team. He (Nortje) is coming off nicely."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi