ISHAN KISHAN, (INR 15.25 crores): A prolific run-getter in the past three years, Mumbai Indians (MI) forked out INR 15.25 crores for the dashing left-handed batter which surprised many including DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson, who conceded that Ishan is 'talented but not worth blowing whole salary on'. Ishan has been miserably out of form and he is Mumbai's one of the many missing puzzles as the team grapples with 8 losses on the trot.

Matches: 8

Total runs scored: 199

Highest: 81 *

Average: 28.42

Strike Rate: 108.15

Varun Chakravarthy

VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY, (INR 8 crores): Sold at INR 8 crores, Varun doesn't seem to be the same threat as he was in the last season. Players seemed to have figured him out and he is being peppered to every single nook and cranny of the park. The mystery spinner has lost his mojo and the numbers are suggestive of his underwhelming performances this season.

Matches: 8

Overs: 28

Maiden: 0

Runs: 247

Wickets: 4

BBI: 1/23

Average: 61.75

Economy: 8.82

S/R: 42.00

PUNJAB KINGS:

JONNY BAIRSTOW, (INR 6.75 crores): There were questions about including Bairstow in the team in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa after a string of low scores. Bairstow has not been able to live up to his reputation. Punjab would like him to do what his partner, Jos Buttler, is doing for Rajasthan Royals.

Matches: 5

NO: 0

Runs: 47

HS: 12 v SRH

Average: 9.40

S/R: 111.90

100s: 0

50s: 0

ODIN SMITH, (INR 6 crores): All-rounder Odin Smith has also failed to live up to the expectations despite Punjab shelling out as much as 6 crores during the IPL mega auction.

BATTING & FIELDING

MAT: 6

NO: 3

RUNS: 51

HS: 25* v RCB

AVERAGE: 17.00

S/R: 115.90

100S: 0

50S: 0

4S: 1

6S: 5

DUCKS: 1

CT: 2

ST: 0

BOWLING

INN: 6

BALLS: 90

RUNS: 178

WKTS: 6

BBI: 4/30 v MI

AVE: 29.66

ECON: 11.86

S/R: 15.00

3W: 0

5W: 0

SHAHRUKH KHAN (INR 9 crores): Shahrukh Khan has not been able to do justice to the price tag attached to him. While Punjab is expecting Shahrukh to play the finishing role, he has not been able to come out of the lean patch.

BATTING & FIELDING

MAT: 7

NO: 1

RUNS: 98

HS: 26 v SRH

AVERAGE: 16.33

S/R: 100.00

100S: 0

50S: 0

4S: 2

6S: 8

DUCKS: 1

CT: 3

ST: 0

Mohammad Siraj

MOHAMMAD SIRAJ, (INR 7 Crores): Compared to the last season, Mohammad Siraj has not been the same threat to the other teams. With RCB now off the track after starting the season on a high, Siraj will be expected to buckle up as he remains one of the mainstays in RCB's scheme of things.

Mat: 9

Inns: 9

Ov: 34.0

Runs: 322

Wkts: 8

BBI: 30/2

Avg: 40.25

Econ: 9.47

SR: 25.50

4w: 0

5w: 0

Kieron Pollard

KIERON POLLARD, (INR 6 Crores): A vital cog in the Mumbai Indian squad, a lot was expected from Kieron Pollard after he was retained by the franchise. Known for winning matches single-handedly through his hard-hitting batting style, he is yet to produce a match-winning innings for his team that is languishing at the bottom and out of the race for the playoffs.

Mat: 8

Inn: 8

Runs: 115

Hs: 25

Avg: 16.42

SR: 127.77

100's: -

50's: -

VIRAT KOHLI, (INR 15 Crores): Probably the biggest name in the Indian Premier League after MS Dhoni, Virat has been struggling especially after two consecutive ducks, and has been advised by his former coach to take a break from cricket. But Virat knows his game and loves contests. A big score might be in store but he is struggling to produce sensational performances he is known for.

Mat: 9

Inns: 9

NO: 1

Runs: 128

HS: 48

Avg: 16.00

BF: 107

SR: 119.62

100: 0

50: 0

4s: 11

6s: 2

Ravindra Jadeja

RAVINDRA JADEJA, (INR 16 Crores): One of the best all-rounders in the world, Jadeja is struggling as he shoulders the burden of captaincy after Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to call it quits from the role. CSK is currently languishing at the bottom along with MI and the skipper will look to lead from the front if the team is hoping any chances to get back into the race for the playoffs.

BATTING:

Mat: 8

Inn: 8

Runs: 112

NO: 3

Avg: 14

SR: 121.74

4s: 6

6s: 5

100: 0

50: 0

BOWLING

Mat: 8

Inn: 8

Wkts: 5

Ov: 26

Runs: 213

Avg: 42.6

Eco: 8.19

SR: 31.2

4w: 0

5w: 0

BB: 3/39