IPL 2022: List of players from GT, RR who were already part of IPL winning squads
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) had a dream debut season that culminated on Sunday when they crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lift their maiden IPL trophy. While Gujarat Titans were consistently slotted in the top 2 positions of the points table, Rajasthan Royals had enough match winners to unnerve any opposition side in the team.
This win was Hardik Pandya's fifth IPL victory with any franchise. This season was special since he lifted the title for the first time as a captain. Before GT's win, Hardik Pandya has been part of IPL winning team four times.
Here are the list of players from RR and GT who have already been a part of IPL winning squads before.
|PLAYER
|TEAMS
|YEAR
|Hardik Pandya (Currently Gujarat Titans)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2016, 2020
|Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2010, 2011
|Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2013
|Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2017
|Alzarri Shaheim Joseph (Gujarat Titans)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2019
|Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans)
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|2011
