Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) had a dream debut season that culminated on Sunday when they crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lift their maiden IPL trophy. While Gujarat Titans were consistently slotted in the top 2 positions of the points table, Rajasthan Royals had enough match winners to unnerve any opposition side in the team.

This win was Hardik Pandya's fifth IPL victory with any franchise. This season was special since he lifted the title for the first time as a captain. Before GT's win, Hardik Pandya has been part of IPL winning team four times.

From left to right: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Trent Boult

Here are the list of players from RR and GT who have already been a part of IPL winning squads before.

PLAYER TEAMS YEAR Hardik Pandya (Currently Gujarat Titans) Mumbai Indians (MI) 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) 2016, 2020 Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2010, 2011 Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) Mumbai Indians (MI) 2013 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) Mumbai Indians (MI) 2017 Alzarri Shaheim Joseph (Gujarat Titans) Mumbai Indians (MI) 2019 Wriddhiman Saha (Gujarat Titans) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 2011

