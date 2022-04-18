Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss on Monday and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Brabourne Stadium. For Kolkata, Shivam Mavi joins the side in place for Aman Khan. In Rajasthan's side, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult will feature in the team.

At the toss, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks amazing and hard. One side seems short and one is long, so that's another reason why we want to chase. It's something we thrive on. We just practise a lot in the nets, we've seen the videos and have had chats in the meetings. Important to execute what we've discussed in the meetings. We've got one change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Aman Khan. They (overseas stars) have been excellent for KKR in recent years, it's gonna be important for us that they perform but also the domestic players need to step up."

On the other hand, RR skipper Sanju Samson said, "We would have also liked to bowl first, but need to be ready to do both. Our team is well set to do both. New venue for us, and we need to understand conditions quickly. Everyone has to contribute to whatever is the team's requirement, the talk is always about understanding the situation and being smarter. Everyone is looking to contribute, but failures are accepted. We're looking forward with a positive mindset. Three changes - Karun Nair, Obed McCoy and Trent Boult come in; Rassie, Kuldeep and Neesham are out."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy