Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Wankhede Stadium.

KKR take the field with one change with Shivam Mavi featuring in the side instead of Sheldon Jackson. For Punjab, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has found his way into the team.

At the toss, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We're going to bowl first. The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that's visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it's about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can't complain (about having three games in a week), we're all professionals. One change - Shivam Mavi comes in for Sheldon Jackson.

Punjab Kings' captain Mayank Agarwal said, "We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We're just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. One change - KG (Rabada) comes in for Sandy (Sandeep).

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy