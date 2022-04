Mumbai: Half-century from Nitish Rana (54 runs from 36 balls) and some late rampage by Andre Russell (49 runs from 25 deliveries) took Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here on Friday.

For SRH, fast-rising sensation Umran Malik took two wickets and T Natarajan contributed with three scalps.

More to follow...