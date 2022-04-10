Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opted to field after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday here at Brabourne Stadium.

KKR will field the same team whereas DC have come up with one change in their eleven, Khaleel Ahmed has replaced Anrich Nortje.

At the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "Don't mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in.

On the other hand, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "We'll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy