Mumbai: Gujarat Titans on Friday opted to field against Punjab Kings after winning the toss here at Brabourne Stadium in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England's Jonny Bairstow will put on Punjab Kings' jersey for the first time. For Gujarat camp - Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande - will make their debut in the tournament.

At the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said, "Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan."

On the other hand, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agawal said, "Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande