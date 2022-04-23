Mumbai: Gujarat Titans opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday after the former won the toss here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Skipper Pandya, who missed the last game, is back for Gujarat Titans. He replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar. For KKR, Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh replaced Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson.

At the toss, Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya said, "We're gonna bat first. It's absolutely fine. The last game was a precautionary absence as we had five days break after that, so I wanted to get a week's break. Better to bat when it's hot and see how the surface is. Only one change - Vijay goes out and I come in..

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "Definitely (would have batted first). Last game we played here, it was scorching hot fielding first and the wicket also looks a bit dry. The spirits are obviously high, we haven't played really bad games, need to keep the energy and vibe high. Just a matter of one over or something brilliant coming from all individuals. We have few niggles, so few changes. Tim (Southee) comes in, Sam (Billings) comes in and Rinku is in."

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami