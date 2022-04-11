Mumbai: Despite the score reflecting a healthy strike rate of over 6, Gujarat Titans' batters floundered in the face of accurate bowling by Hyderabadi bowlers, save Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first over. At the end of 10 overs, GT were 80 runs at the loss of three wickets. The batters to be dismissed are Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade and Sai Sudharsan.

Gujarat's skipper Hardik Pandya (25 from 17) though looked in sublime touch when he dispatched a perfect cover drive and then pulled Umran Malik. The attitude behind almost signaled that Hardik was stamping his authority on a pitch that doesn't have any demons. Along with Gill, David Miller (6) was present on the crease.

Gill, who has made the best of his form this tournament, was ousted by Rahul Tripathi through a one-handed catch that took the commentators screaming. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik took one wicket apiece.