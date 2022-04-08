Mumbai: Shubman Gill's (59 from 33 balls) beautiful cover drives were a delight while Sai Sudharsan composed batting took the center stage in what is poised to be a cracker of a contest halfway into the innings here on Friday. Chasing 190, Gujarat Titans have so far scored 94/1 with ease.

Mathew Wade was the only wicket to fall. He contributed 6 from 7 deliveries. For Punjab Kings', Kagiso Rabada dismissed Wade early into the innings.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone smashed a quickfire half-century to help Punjab Kings reach 189 for 9. Sent in to bat, Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls, laced with seven boundaries and four sixes. Opener Shikhar Dhawan contributed a valuable 35.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Titans - 94/1, Shubman Gill (59), Sai Sudharsan (27 from 20)