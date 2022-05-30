IPL 2022: Full list of award winners and records this season
IPL 2022: Full list of award winners and records this season
Hyderabad: While Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday, its star players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal become the third pair in IPL history to bag the Orange Cap and Purple Cap, respectively from the same franchise.
It is only the third time in the history of the IPL that the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of a season have been from the same team. The Englishman registered a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. Second in the tally was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul with 616 runs.
While, Yuzvendra Chahal held the Purple Cap in the 15th edition for his scalp total of 27 wickets, at an average of 19.51 and an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches. He was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 26 wickets. Apart from both of them, there were other awards up for grabs.
Here is a list of award winners in IPL 2022:
Super Striker in the Final: David Miller (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
Game changer of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
Let's Crack It Sixes of the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - Rs 1 lakh
Power Player of the match: Trent Boult (RR) - Rs 1 lakh
Most Valuable Asset of the match: Hardik Pandya (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) - Rs 1 lakh
On the go Fours: Jos Buttler (RR) - 5 fours - Rs 1 lakh
Player of the match in Final: Hardik Pandya (INR 5 lakh)
Stats and award winners from the IPL season 2022:
Emerging Player of the Season - Umran Malik (SRH) - Rs 10 lakh
Let's Crack It Sixes of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Super Striker of the Season - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) -
Game Changer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
FairPlay Award of the Season - Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals
Powerplayer of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Fastest Delivery of the Season - Lockie Ferguson (GT) - Rs 10 lakh
Fours of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap Winner of the Season - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Orange Cap Winner of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh
Catch of the Season - Evin Lewis of LSG for taking Rinku Singh's catch during the last league game - Rs 10 lakh
Most Valuable Player of the Season - Jos Buttler (RR) - Rs 10 lakh