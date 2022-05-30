1) Shubham Gill stayed at the wicket and held one end for Gujarat Titans. Although, he had other plans for the final ball and finished it off in style to help Gujarat Titans clinch its first IPL title in its debut season. With this, he became the first player to have hit a six to win the IPL title.

2) Cricket is a team's game. And if numbers are anything to go by, it does reveal that individual performances don't win you the title such as the IPL.

Read: Analysis: Virat Kohli in 2016 vs Jos Buttler in 2022

For example, there have been only two Orange Cap winners from the team that has clinched the IPL title -- Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. There have been only three Purple Cap winners from the champion team throughout 15 seasons. They are Sohail Tanvir, RP Sindh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

And only thrice that player of the tournament has gone to become the member of a team that has clinched the title. Shane Watson, Adam Gilchrist and Sunil Narine led their team to IPL victory.

Read: IPL 2022 in PICS: From most thrilling moments to closing ceremony

3) There have been only three instances where both Orange and Purple cap emerged from the same team in an IPL season.

2013: Hussey & Bravo (Runners-up)

2017: Warner & Bhuvneshwar (Play offs)

2022: Buttler & Chahal (Runners-up)

4) On May 29, Virat Kohli finished the IPL season with most runs -- 973, and was awarded the player of the tournament having won awards for most runs, most sixes, among others.

Result: RCB lost the final.

Read: IPL 2022: List of players from GT, RR who were already part of IPL winning squads

In 2022 on the same day, Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler became the highest scorer plundering 863 runs that fetched him the player of the tournament award. He was awarded for most sixes and most number of fours.

Result: RR lost to Gujarat Titans in the final match of the season.

5) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remains the only team to not have finished at the bottom of the points table in any IPL season yet.