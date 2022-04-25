Mumbai: Punjab Kings started slowly off the blocks, looking for stability by not losing wickets, and then went on to build partnerships that took them to 187/4 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Shikhar Dhawan (88 runs from 59 balls) went from foundation to completion of the team's innings that is currently languishing at the bottom half of the table despite having enough firepower to take them past any team.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo took two wickets while Maheesh Theekshana picked up one.

Brief Scores

PBKS: 187/4, Shikhar Dhawan - 88 runs from 59 balls, Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 42 runs from 32 balls; CSK: Dwayne Bravo - 42-2

More to follow...