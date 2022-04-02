Pune: Delhi Capitals (DC) opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans after winning the toss here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

The match is set to played on equal terms as the dew won't play a major role if conditions are anything to go by.

Rishabh Pant: We would like to bat ohhh bowl first! We have a different bowling line-up so we will bowl. We felt comfortable chasing after the first game. One change. Nagarkoti out, Fizz in.

Hardik Pandya: To be honest we were going to bat. There is a breeze, so we don't expect dew. We trained here and we didn't see much of dew, which is the reason why we wanted to bat. Same team.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami