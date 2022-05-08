Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday. Shivam Dube has replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Chennai squad whereas KS Bharat and Axar Patel have joined in place of Mandeep and Lalit Yadav in the Delhi team.

At the toss, CSK captain MS Dhoni said, "We would have bowled first looking at our combination. But toss is not in our control. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are a few changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in."

DC skipper Rishabh Pant said, "I think wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learnt a lot from him. Let's see how I execute them. Two changes for us. KS Bharat and Axar come in for Mandeep and Lalit Yadav."

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.