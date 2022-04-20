Mumbai: Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at Brabourne Stadium. For Delhi's camp, Mitch Marsh, who has been affected by Covid virus has been replaced by Sarfaraz Khan.

At the toss, DC captain Rishabh Pant said, "We are going to bowl first. It (Covid positive cases in the team) is an unfortunate thing, we are not going to think about it. We will find strength among ourselves. There were parts where we bowled and batted well (in the last match). Sarfaraz comes in for Mitch Marsh."

On the other hand, Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "I am fine now, just getting some protection for the shoe. I am in, Ellis comes in for Odean Smith. It's more of a strategic change. We need to put up our best foot forward and play some good cricket. We have an opportunity to bat first and put up a big score on the board and defend it."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed