Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday here at Brabourne Stadium in an Indian Premier League match.

Jitesh Sharma and Vaibhav Arora will make their debuts for Punjab Kings while Chris Jordan will feature in the CSK side.

At the toss, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja said, "Ha ha ha! We are bowling. We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team. We back each and every player. One change, Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar."

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "Looks like a good surface for batting. So we want to put runs on the board and let that pressure play. Couple of changes. Vaibhav comes in place of Harpreet Brar, Jitesh comes in place of Raj Bawa. Vaibhav can swing the ball both ways, so he is someone who we are excited about. Jitesh can tonk the ball."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary