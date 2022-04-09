Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers' (SRH) tight line and length blocked Chennai Super Kings' run scoring rate even as wickets kept falling periodically, eventually restricting them to 154/7 here on Saturday.

For Chennai, Moeen Ali (48 runs from 35 balls) was the only batter who looked comfortable at the crease, and was the top-scorer for the Yellow Army.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Washington Sundar and T Natarajan were the standout bowlers taking two wickets each.

Brief Scores

Chennai Super Kings: 154/7, Moeen Ali - 48, Ambati Rayudu - 27; Sunrisers Hyderabad: Washington Sundar - 2-21, T Natarajan - 2-30

More to follow...