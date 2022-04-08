IPL 2022: At the end of 10 overs, PBKS 86/2 against Gujarat Titans
Mumbai: Shikhar Dhawan (35 from 29) and Liam Livingstone (36 from 14 balls) saved Punjab Kings' innings from faltering after losing early wickets -- skipper Mayank Agarwal (5) and dangerous Jonny Bairstow (8) here at Brabourne Stadium on Friday.
Skipper Mayank lost his wicket to Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya after being caught at mid-wicket. Pandya pitched in hard to come up with a short delivery for Mayank which was pouched by Rashid Khan.
Punjab's debutant, Bairstow looked in good touch at the start but Lockie Ferguson too banged in a short one which surprised the English batsman, who was caught by Rahul Tewatia.
Brief Score
PBKS: 86/2, Liam Livingstone (36), Shikhar Dhawan (35)