Mumbai: Riding on Abhishek Sharma's (75 runs from 50 balls) whirlwind knock, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets here on Saturday.

The other batters -- skipper Kane Williamson (32) and Rahul Tripathi (39) played supportive roles in their effort to SRH's win.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Hyderabad's captain Williamson while Dwayne Bravo took Sharma's wicket.

CSK has now lost four matches on the trot.

Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored 154 for 7 but SRH surpassed the target in 17.4 overs.

Earlier, Moeen Ali top scored with a 48 off 35 deliveries for CSK, while skipper Ravindra Jadeja hit a quickfire 15-ball-23.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 154 for 7 in 20 overs (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27, Washington Sundar 2/21, T Natarajan 2/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 155 for 2 in 17.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 75, Rahul Tripathi 39 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 1/30).

More to follow...