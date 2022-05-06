Hyderabad: Umran Malik, the 22-year-old speedster from Jammu and Kashmir, has been shattering records this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The SRH bowler has been knocking at Indian teams' door as he has consistently clocked deliveries in excess of 150 kmph.

During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Umran clocked 157 kmph, the second-fastest delivery in IPL history, which now stands next only to Shaun Tait. Tait had bowled a 157.71 kmph delivery against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

Shaun Tait, with his sheer pace, bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL against Delhi.

Read: I just told Rishabh to trust me at No. 5: Powell

The SRH bowler bowled the fastest delivery of the season to DC's Rovman Powell which was driven for four. The list has Shaun Tait sitting at the top with 157.7 kmph against Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) that came against Aaron Finch.

Anrich Nortje has often clocked deliveries over 150 kmph in the IPL.

Player Delivery speed Team Shaun Tait 157.71 kmph Rajasthan Royals Umran Malik 157.00 kmph Sunrisers Hyderabad Anrich Nortje 156.22 kmph Delhi Capitals Umran Malik 155.60 kmph Sunrisers Hyderabad Umran Malik 154.80 kmph Sunrisers Hyderabad

Malik has been the find of the season and his retention by the SRH management has paid dividends as he has 15 wickets in 10 matches and stands at eighth in the bowlers' list of most wicket-takers in the current season of the league.

Also Read: India could have declared after Tendulkar got his 200: Yuvraj Singh on Multan declaration