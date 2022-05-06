Fast and Furious: Umran Malik clocks second-fastest delivery of IPL, See full list
Hyderabad: Umran Malik, the 22-year-old speedster from Jammu and Kashmir, has been shattering records this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Umran clocked 157 kmph, the second-fastest delivery in IPL history, which now stands next only to Shaun Tait. Tait had bowled a 157.71 kmph delivery against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).
The SRH bowler bowled the fastest delivery of the season to DC's Rovman Powell which was driven for four. The list has Shaun Tait sitting at the top with 157.7 kmph against Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) that came against Aaron Finch.
|Player
|Delivery speed
|Team
|Shaun Tait
|157.71 kmph
|Rajasthan Royals
|Umran Malik
|157.00 kmph
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Anrich Nortje
|156.22 kmph
|Delhi Capitals
|Umran Malik
|155.60 kmph
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Umran Malik
|154.80 kmph
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
Malik has been the find of the season and his retention by the SRH management has paid dividends as he has 15 wickets in 10 matches and stands at eighth in the bowlers' list of most wicket-takers in the current season of the league.
