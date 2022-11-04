Bengaluru: South African cricket legend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, has joined the RCB again on Thursday. After landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli, he traveled to ITC Gardenia Hotel in the city.

The 38-year-old right-handed batter landed in Bengaluru on Thursday and confirmed his arrival via a Twitter post. 'Great to be back in Bangalore' he tweeted. Royal Challengers Bangalore also took to their Twitter account to share a video of AB de Villiers visit to Bengaluru. AB said 'I am here to have chat with RCB guys, about this years IPL' he said.

It is likely that AB de Villiers has come to discuss the team selection for the 16th season of IPL and talk to the players. However, RCB did not disclose in what capacity he has joined the franchise. He is likely to be the mentor for the RCB side in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, and that’s why he has joined the team’s backroom staff to decide on the player’s retention and prepare for the upcoming mega auction.

