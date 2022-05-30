Hyderabad: The orange cap winner Jos Buttler played an instrumental role for his Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise. A dream run with RR where he scored 824 runs that had four match-winning tons made sure the Rajasthan team had a shot at the title.

However, Gujarat Titans, bucking all pre-tournament predictions, surprised everyone by lifting the Indian Premier League title in a dream maiden season after a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the final.

And Buttler emerged as the highest run-getter. While some cricket stalwarts claimed that they haven't seen anyone performing better in one single season, others sided with Virat Kohli for his exploits in 2016. Kohli, IPL's highest run getter since its inception, had to endure a patchy form this season. His best came in 2016 when he plundered 973 runs studded with four astonishing hundreds.

Here is a breakup of Virat and Buttler's batting in 2016 and 2022 respectively.

Virat Kohli (2016) VS Jos Buttler (2022) Runs 973 824* 0s: 169 217 1s: 291 170 2s: 56 31 3s: 2 2 4s: 84 79 6s: 38 45 Balls: 640 544 Centuries: 4 4