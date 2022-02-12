Bengaluru: Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris said Australia opener David Warner will be itching to prove some critics wrong after being picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing 2022 IPL Mega Auction.

Warner, after a rough time with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was left out in IPL 2021 before he gained form and was 'Player of the Tournament' in Australia winning the Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Though Delhi didn't get back Shikhar Dhawan, who went to Punjab Kings, they got a like-for-like replacement in Warner for INR 6.25 crores. Co-incidentally, Warner began his IPL journey with Delhi when they were Daredevils in 2009.

"I think Dave absolutely would like to prove a lot of naysayers wrong in the IPL. There is no doubt about his cricketing ability but with what happened off the field at the SRH, I think he'd look to do well for his new franchise. I think he's going to be quite a handful to deal with because when you are playing for an Australian legend (coach Ricky Ponting), and you slightly are also becoming an Australian legend -- you obviously want to do well for that person," said Morris on Byju's Cricket Live -- IPL Auction Special show on Star Sports.

Morris, the highest-paid player in the history of IPL with INR 16.25 crores, also felt Delhi got a caged animal in Warner playing under Ponting's coaching.

"Absolutely, I think they will complement each other beautifully well. Yeah, look, I think Dave (David Warner) playing under Ricky and with his leadership and his guidance, I think you got a caged animal."

Morris felt Warner will compliment Prithvi Shaw in the opening partnership. "He also compliments Prithvi very well because Prithvi is also another guy who plays quite aggressively, so you know if one of them are top on the day -- it's going to be fireworks. I think it's a great buy for Delhi if you're playing especially at the Kotla, it's going to be explosive part for bowlers to be looking for answers because when those two get going -- it could be fireworks."

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined Kolkata made the right choice in buying middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for INR 12.25 crores. "Well there were five teams who were eyeing for him. Few of them were going for a No. 4 batter. The team that was going to be desperate for a player and a captain were obviously going to outbid the others. The others phased out and I see Pant already slotted as captain. The team that was looking for a captain and at No. 4 because KKR's middle order has been a problem. So good call and right choice."

IANS