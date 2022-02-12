IPL Mega Auction: Full list of players sold on first day
Hyderabad: ETV Bharat compiles a list of players that went under the hammer on the first day of the IPL 2022 mega auctions on Saturday and players who will be put for auction on Sunday.
Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore
Deepak Chahar - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore
Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore
R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore
Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore
Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore
Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore
Shreyas Iyer - KKR for Rs 12.25 crore
Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore
Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore
Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore
Quinton De Kock - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore
Avesh Khan - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore
David Warner - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore
Manish Pandey - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.50 crore
Shimron Hetmyer - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore
Robin Uthappa - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
Jason Roy - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore
Devdutt Padikkal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Deepak Hooda - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore
Dwayne Bravo - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore
Nitish Rana - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore
Jason Holder - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore
Washington Sundar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore
Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore
Ambati Rayudu - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore
Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.50 crore
Nicholas Pooran - SRH for Rs 10.75 crore
T Natarajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore
Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore
Lockie Ferguson - Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore
Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore
Mark Wood - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.50 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.20 crore
Shardul Thakur - Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Rahul Chahar - Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore
Abhinav S - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore
Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore
Ashwin Hebbar - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Rahul Tripathi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.50 crore
Sarfaraz Khan - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore
Abhishek Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.50 crore
Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore
Shivam Mavi - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore
Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore
Harpreet Brar - Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4 crore
K S Bharat - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore
Anuj Rawat - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore
Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh
Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh
Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh
Basil Thampi - Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh
Kartik Tyagi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore
Akash Deep - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
KM Asif - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh
Ishan Porel - Punjab Kings for Rs 25 lakh
Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh
Ankit Singh Rajpoot - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh
Noor Ahmad - Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh
Murugan Ashwin - Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore
KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh
Shreyas Gopal - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh
J Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh
R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans - Rs 3 crore
Players who went unsold (day 1 of auction): Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi, Sam Billings, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Azharudeen, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Lamichhane.