Hyderabad: Come Indian Premier League (IPL) and data analysts become open-eyed, examining every number and performances from the past and present suggestive of player's and team's worth. Many a time, a player coming in with a big repertoire hasn't been able to execute on the field what is expected of him. Contrarily, another player, still a novice might make it big. The tournament is all about hit and miss.

ETV Bharat, in this article, compiles you a list with players so far in the IPL going in with big money but returning with underwhelming performances.

Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP), INR 8.50 crore: In 2020, Cottrell was bought by the Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, at an expensive INR 8.50 crore. While the team hoped that the left-arm pacer will provide crucial breakthroughs, the West Indian ended up with just six wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 8.8, still high in T-20 cricket. Having lost his place in the team after a string of ordinary performances, he went unsold in 2021.

Pawan Negi (DD), INR 8.5 crore: After delivering splendidly for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Negi became the most expensive Indian player to be bought at the auction in 2016. The all-rounder was signed by Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, for a whopping 8.5 crores. But the Delhi team was left disappointed as Negi could take just one wicket coming at an economy rate of 9.33.

Dinesh Karthik (RCB), INR 10.50 crore: Yes, you heard it right. The man in the spotlight for RCB in the current season could manage just 141 runs in 16 matches, albeit his brilliance behind the stumps. RCB had to shell out Rs 10.50 crore in 2015 but his on-field performances couldn't come to terms with the massive amount spent. Although, Karthik's batting currently is the stuff of dreams as he aims for an Indian comeback ahead of the T-20 World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), INR 10.75 crore: The big-ticket player, who is among the core players along with Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik in terms of performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Maxwell could manage just 108 runs in 13 matches he played for Kings XI Punjab. The runs came at a strike rate of just 101.89 in a season where the pinch hitter went six-less at the completion of Punjab's quota of games. The Australian all-rounder was sold for INR 10.75 crore in 2020.

Tymal Mills (RCB), INR 12.50 Crore: England's left-arm pacer could just show five wickets in as many matches at an economy of 8.57. The fast bowler, who was later dropped from the team, went unsold in the 2018 auction.

Kyle Jamieson (RCB), INR 15 crore: Having rattled the great Virat Kohli on multiple occasions, the tall all-rounder Kyle Jamieson could only fetch nine wickets in 9 matches he played. The expectations were high but the bowler struggled to find the right length on the Indian pitches and conceded an economy rate of 9.60. He announced a break from the IPL this year reasoning to spend time with his family and work on his cricketing skills.

Pat Cummins (KKR), INR 15.50 crore: In 2020, Cummins became the most expensive player but came short on wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with only 21 wickets, across 2 seasons, in as many matches. The economy rate of 8.83 in 2021 wasn't something the best Test bowler in the world could boast.

Yuvraj Singh (DD), INR 16 crore: One of the greatest strikers in world cricket, Yuvraj Singh rode high among the franchises. RCB got included Yuvraj in the team's pool for 14 crores but Delhi Daredevils went up a notch higher to shell out 16 crores in 2015 after Yuvraj's decent outing with bat. But the numbers dropped with DD as Yuvraj could score only 248 runs in 14 innings he played at a meager average of 19.07 and a strike, highly unlikely of Yuvraj's caliber, of 118.

Chris Morris (RR), INR 16.25 crore: Another cricketer to make the noise was South African all-rounder Chris Morris who notched up 16.25 crores in 2021, becoming the most expensive foreign buy of the tournament. His numbers during the tournament, however, couldn't bring justice to the numbers spent by Rajasthan Royals. His underwhelming performances during the league meant he scored 67 runs in 11 matches and picked 15 wickets at an economy of 9.17.