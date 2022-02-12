Bengaluru: The IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is stable after he collapsed midway during the IPL mega auctions here on Saturday, a BCCI media manager informed at a virtual press conference involving owners of Lucknow and Rajasthan.

Earlier, Edmeades, who has featured for IPL auctions since 2018, collapsed while there was bidding underway for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The reason is said to be low blood sugar, according to sources.

"The IPL auctioneer is stable, the medical guys are looking at him. He should be back for the mega auction in the next set," the BCCI media manager said.

The auction will resume at 3:30 pm.

Earlier, India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals got David Warner for 6.25 crore.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday. Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore.A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.