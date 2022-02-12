Bengaluru: Charu Sharma will resume the proceedings for IPL mega auctions after veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

Edmeades is stable and is under medical supervision, sources told ETV Bharat.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable," read a statement from IPL.

"Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," it added.

Edmeades, who has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal.

He was immediately stretchered off for medical attention and it came to light that he had suffered the fall due to low blood pressure.