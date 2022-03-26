Hyderabad: The most widely anticipated tournament of cricket-playing nations, if not the world, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here to generate buzz, create excitement, and bring about enrapturing cricket contest that will keep the cricket fans glued to their television sets for over two months.

The 15th edition of the lucrative league has now turned into a behemoth, not only attracting players from across the world but also providing opportunities and tapping the potential of youth in India, a proven example of which are players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

As the tournament beckons, ETV Bharat presents you with answers to the biggest records and other related queries you might be itching to know.

Q. Who is the leading run-scorer of the IPL?

A. Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has scored the most runs - 6283 runs in 199 innings - in the tournament.

Q. Who is the highest scorer of the tournament in one innings?

A. Chris Gayle's 175 N.O. in 2013 against Pune Warriors is still the record for most runs in an innings. He took just 66 balls to struck the score while playing for RCB. Since Gayle's retirement, KL Rahul who is playing in the tournament has the highest runs to his name with 130 N.O. in 2020.

Q. Who has scored the most hundreds?

A. Chris Gayle, again, with six hundreds. Currently, Kohli holds the record with 5 centuries.

Q. Who has scored most number of sixes?

A. Chris Gayle (357) is comfortably sitting atop with Rohit Sharma next to him in the line with 227 sixes.

Q. Who has taken the most wickets in IPL?

A. Lasith Malinga (now retired) with 170 wickets has dismissed the most number of batsmen. He has now retired and Dwayne Bravo with 167 dismissals holds the record for most wickets currently.

Q. Figures for best bowling.

A. Alzarri Joseph 6/12 in 2019. Current: Alzarri Joseph

Q. Who has taken the most five-fers in the tournament?

A. Australia's James Faulkner has taken two five-fors along with left-arm pacer Jaydev Undadkat who has got five wickets twice.

Q. Who has bowled the most numbers of maidens in the IPL?

A. With 14 maidens, swing bowler Praveen Kumar has outwitted batters multiple times. Presently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 9 maidens enlisted in his career.

Q. Which team has scored the most runs in powerplay overs?

A. Mumbai Indian top the charts with 9,880 runs followed by DC - 9,582, KKR - 9,531, PBKS 9,342, RCB 9,187, CSK 8,709, RR - 7,734, SRH - 6,531.

Q. Which team has taken most wickets in powerplay overs?

A. Mumbai Indians 324 sits atop followed by CSK - 295, DC - 292, RCB - 274, PBKS - 271, KKR - 263, RR - 256, SRH 173.

Q. Which batter has extracted most runs in the powerplay overs?

A. Shikhar Dhawan with 2915 runs in 184 innings.

Q. Bowler with most wickets in powerplay.

A. Sandeep Sharma with 52 wickets in 97 innings. Zaheer Khan still holds the record for most wickets along with Sharma with 52 wickets in 99 innings.

Q. Which team has scored the highest number of runs in an innings?

A. RCB amassed the highest runs - 263/5 in their 20 overs - with Chris Gayle storming out Pune Warriors when he scored record-breaking 175 N.O. The second highest also belongs to the team where they scored 248/3 against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

Q. Which team has scored the lowest total in IPL?

A. In 2017, and on the same day, it was RCB that were bundled out for 49 against KKR.

Q. Who has won the most titles in the IPL and who comes second?

A. Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have been crowned 5 times whereas Chennai Super Kings have four titles to its name. Although, CSK, under the wings of captain MS Dhoni, is widely considered as the most successful team as it also has ended runner-up five times.

Other Records:

- Shikhar Dhawan, now with Punjab Kings, is the only batter to have scored two consecutive centuries in 2020.

- In 2020, Mohammed Siraj became the only bowler to have executed two consecutive maidens in a match.

- Amit Mishra has an unbroken record in the tournament with 3 hat-tricks to his name.

- AB de Villiers has won the maximum Player-of-the-Match awards - 25 in the league.

- At 39, Adam Gilchrist became the oldest player to score a ton in 2011.

- At 40, MS Dhoni became the oldest player to win the lucrative league last year.