Pune: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

At the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said, "We are going to have a bowl. I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful. Really excited to get the tournament started. Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to be get going."

On the other hand, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson said, "It is a special day for franchise as seven guys are making their debuts. Our four foreign internationals are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Hetmyer. We have played a lot of games here and know what is going to happen. It looks like a very green wicket but I am sure it will help both batsmen and bowlers."

Pitch and conditions: One can expect plenty of runs since the dimension of the boundary on long square is 65 meters. The straight boundary is, however, 75 meters. Pace bowlers will get help initially with the grass cover present and hardness of the strip.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik