Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both, RR and RCB, will field the same team.

At the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "We'll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch does look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren't playing at your best, it is pleasing. We're playing the same team."

On the other hand, RR captain Sanju Samson said, "Not too disappointed (at losing the toss). It looks like a completely different surface to the ones we played in the last few games. Our standards in our bowling and batting. We should all take care of our own roles and try to win the small moments. Same team."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj