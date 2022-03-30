Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after winning the toss in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Tim Southee will be the new addition in the Kolkata set-up, replacing Shivam Mavi whereas RCB will sport the same line-up.

At the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "We are gonna bowl. The pitch looks similar but it feels a little bit tacky. A lot of positives, the first 3-4 overs were challenging, the way we batted through. From bowling perspective, you are expected not to get everything perfect. Same XI. Nice to start the tournament like that, hopefully I can do that again."

On the other hand, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "I would have loved to bowl as well. Dew plays a massive role. The bowlers did an amazing job, made it easy for the batsmen. Now it's going to be a test for us to come in and bat and see to it that we get a good total. It's just a work of execution. Tim Southee is coming in for Mavi. That's the only change we are making."

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj