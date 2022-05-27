Ahmedabad: A clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157/8 in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Friday. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with his 58 off 42 while the likes of Faf du Plessis (25 off 25) and Glenn Maxwell (24 off 13) were the other main contributors with the bat.On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna (3/22) and Obed McCoy (3/23) picked three wickets each while Trent Boult (1/28), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/31) also chipped in with one each for Rajasthan.Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22). (IANS)