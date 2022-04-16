Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss on Saturday and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here at Brabourne Stadium in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With five losses in as many matches, Mumbai will look to up their game against the Lucknow side after a close contest in the last face-off.

At the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said, "We will look to bowl first. Since it's a day game we tried to get another slower ball. It's a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience coming in, it will be good for us. We got Tymal, Fabian, Polly and Brevis. We just need to keep things under control and stay calm, it's that simple. We don't need to overcomplicate things. We just need to come out and play basic cricket and will be focussing on doing that."

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said, "We are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and we always found a way to stay in the game. We have one change. Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills