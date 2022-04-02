Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) after winning the toss on Saturday here at DY Patil Sports Academy in the ninth Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Mumbai will be fielding the same team as their last match whereas Rajasthan have brought in Navdeep Saini in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile.

At the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bowl first. No particular reason. It is a good pitch, we are seeing a trend in the tournament, you have a score in front of you and you know what to do as a batting group. Dew is not going to be a factor. We just felt it is a good pitch, lets have a score in front of us and see what we do as a batting group. We are here to correct our wrongs. Every game gives us an opportunity to do that. We are a young team and learning from every game is what we are trying to do. Same team."

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said, "We have to be happy with that (batting first). We would also have bowled on this wicket, being an afternoon game and a different venue, but happy to bat. Chatter in the camp is to be a bit smarter. We are playing different teams in different conditions, different venues, so it is all about understanding the demands and applying your game plan accordingly. Standards have to be kept throughout the tournament. We did a good job in the auctions to get a very strong squad. We have one change Navdeep Saini has come in for Coulter-Nile."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi