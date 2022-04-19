Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss on Tuesday and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here. Both LSG and RCB will field the same team on the field.

At the toss, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "We are going to bowl first. At this stage all teams like to chase. The game as we know can go up and down. Got a couple of first ball ducks and then a hundred. It's good to keep my game on the toes. Coming into the game excited wanting to do well for my team. Same team for us."

On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said, "RCB skipper: It's been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. Same team for us as well."

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi