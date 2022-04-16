Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their IPL match here on Saturday. Skipper KL Rahul scored his maiden century of the season to guide LSG to 199 for 4 after being invited to bat first.

In reply, MI were restricted to 181 for nine. LSG's Avesh Khan finished with excellent figures of 3/30 in four overs. Rahul smashed 103 off 60 balls, and his unbeaten innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Manish Pandey (38) and Quinton de Kock (24) also played useful knocks. For MI, medium pacer Jaydev Unadkat snared two wickets (2/32), while spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/33) and all-rounder Fabian Allen (1/46) took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul, 103 not out, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2/32)

Mumbai Indians: 181 for nine in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Avesh Khan 3/30).